Most of the May 24 meeting of the Franklin County commissioners was taken up with the presentation and discussion of each department’s budget for the next year. Many of the departments spoke of planning ahead for upcoming purchases. Most of the budgets remained very similar to last year or requested a minor increase for necessary personnel or equipment.
In addition, the Commissioners approved the David Bostwick Class 1 subdivision on Fellows Lane and the Western Reserve Class two subdivision at the bottom of Elk Meadows on Cove Road. They also approved a plat amendment on the previously approved Scott Holladay subdivision. The Bob Erickson Family Trust Class 1 subdivision was approved provided the mature vegetation remains in the drainage area.
County clerk Camille Larsen updated the commissioners on what was covered at a recent Idaho Association of Counties meeting which focused on the changes made by the recent legislative session. Some things she noted were the changes by the Idaho Transportation Department allowing dealers to license vehicles in the coming months and an increase in the homeowners’ exemption. She also informed the commissioners that the redristricing was past due but could not be completed until they receive the results of the recent census.
The commissioners approved the purchase of more cans for the cannery, which cannery manager Kevin Olsen felt should last up to two years based on previous seasons. With all of the increased interest in food storage lately Olsen warned that the projection could prove to be inaccurate.