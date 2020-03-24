With the ongoing Corona virus epidemic, the Franklin County Commissioners made a formal Declaration of Emergency Disaster for the county during their March 23 meeting. The declaration costs the county nothing, and keeps it in the loop regarding federal and state emergency communications. The declaration was prompted by Warren Wilde, the county emergency coordinator and response manager.
The commissioners also received detailed update of the county’s GIS survey of the land use in the county. Sarah Leyland from the county's road department explained the many features that the computerized update brings to various county departments, such as road overlays, sewer and water lines, property and geologic features, as well as many other items.
The commissioner’s were impressed with the accuracy and detail of the update. “It was money that was well spent” said commission president Boyd Burbank.
Eric Sant discussed with the commissioners updating vital county data that is the result of the GIS project. The project is yielding accurate data that can be used by both the road department as well as the tax assessment department. The commissioners applauded the wealth of information that was being generated by the project, and voted to continue the survey.
Boone Smith told the commissioners that the state Health and Welfare department had advised the Probation Department that there is a small change in pricing practice. In the future, when there is a need for drug testing, which the probation department already does, the cost will be paid by the state rather than by the individual being tested.
Sheriff Dave Fryar then spoke to the commissioners and reported that the contract for work at the state Quagga mussel inspection stations would be renewed. The contract is between Franklin County and Department of Agriculture.
The county's road and bridge department manager, Troy Moser, went over a list of contracts that had been awarded for various construction materials and services for the coming summer projects. They included dust control, asphalt material, chipping oil, helicopter weed spraying, and the purchase of a drone for spot spraying of noxious weeds as well as other tasks. The commissioners rapidly approved all of the requests.