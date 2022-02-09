At the Jan. 24 meeting of the Franklin County Commissioners, Scott Beckstead came before the commissioners to open a dialogue about the ownership of a portion of the parking lot adjacent to the courthouse. He wanted to know how interested the county might be in leasing it from him. No decisions were made.
The David Aston Class 1 subdivision and South Clover Class II subdivision permits were approved.
Jordan Menzel came before the commissioners on behalf of Maple Grove Hot Springs to request a setback variance which was approved for 60 feet.
A homeowner’s exemption was approved for Jordan Anderson.
Designated polling places for the March 8, 2022 election, the essential worker payout one-time bonus discussed at the last meeting, and moving the regularly scheduled meeting to Feb. 7 were approved.
Susan Hawkes was appointed as a volunteer on the historical society board and the current members of the hospital board were reappointed.
At the public hearing on the County Comprehensive Plan and Development Code about 8-10 people showed up expressing concern over the proposed changes to the noise ordinance as well as other concerns related to the racetrack in Fairview and how the proposed code will affect that.
The commissioners felt there was some confusion about what the hearing was about. There were some concerns expressed about the code appearing to make development easier and what the ramifications of it will be 10 years down the road. Water was also an issue that was brought up and how those developments both current and future will affect the usage of others.
Melvin Beutler expressed his desire to work with the county and open a dialogue between Dayton and the county.
Commissioner Burbank then thanked everyone for their input and told them the commissioners would take it into consideration as they determine whether to move forward.
Another public hearing was then held concerning the Highway Standards and Road Development Procedures.
Only two people stayed to comment, Mayor Beutler and Clinton Aston. Beutler wanted to know how county roads that run through the city are handled and Aston felt the proposed code does not fix the current issues but exacerbates them. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the time of both hearings.
With no other comment, the commissioners closed the hearing and the county commissioner meeting.