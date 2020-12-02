The first item of business before the Franklin County Commissioners on Nov. 23 was presented by Stacy Rindlisbaker pertaining to the recent switch to the new health insurance. A contract with Intermountain Health Care and MotivHealth was put on hold due to the cyber liability. Rindlisbaker reported that open enrollment meetings went well and that she received good feedback on the changes from Franklin County employees.
Next Kevin Olsen provided an update on the status of the cannery and gun range. He noted that the gun range is getting a lot of use and that it received about $400 a month for August through October.
The cannery was exceptionally busy when they were finally able to open this season as patrons rushed to get their canning done. There were 290,426 cans sold one month and they were open three days a week. The facility is prepared for next season with enough cans to get started and options available to purchase more. Maintenance and a few repairs are in the works to be completed before the cannery opens again next year.
Doug Wallis, the county assessor came before the commissioners to request a tax cancellation for parcel #815.00. This was due to the nonprofit status of the parcel and was approved by the commissioners. He also noted some internet issues which seemed to be resolved and requested the commissioners consider a landline for the office in the future. It was decided that a landline would not make a difference at this time. Wallis also asked for the ability to set aside some funds every year to prepare for the purchase of a new vehicle which was approved. Permission was requested to allow remote access into the computers from the field and employee homes. The commissioners approved the request with the stipulation that it could only be used under strict IT administered internet protocols, and work from home was only to be authorized for those with a legitimate need such as COVID quarantine.
Two subdivisions were approved, Terry Smith in East Glendale and David Jensen on Maple Creek Road both class 1. All were approved pending arrangements that the payback fee for road and bridge be paid by the developer of the Jensen subdivision. The fee is variable based on the property and applies to all new subdivisions in the area.
A Worker’s Comp County Policy was approved to protect both the county and its employees and excess leave time was discussed and the Nov. 30 deadline noted.
The commissioners approved the disbursement of a 2020 employee bonus and discussed the current status of COVID-19 in the country.
Camille Larsen reported on the IAC County Officials Institute Meeting. Of note was the ability to customize IAC workshops and redistricting of commissioner districts in one year.
Retail alcoholic beverage licenses were approved for Bottoms Up, The Owl, Papa Jays, Maverik, Wellcome Mart and Family Dollar.