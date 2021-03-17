At the Franklin County Commissioners March meetings, Thomas Baron discussed the property line and county right-of-way along the Cub River Road and Nash Road. The commissioners agreed to check with Troy Moser and Lance Geddes on the correction dimensions and consider a trade.
Dave Jeppsen presented a concern with subdivisions in the county and Blake Rindlisbaker a road issue in the area of 800 South 1600 East. Tracy Moser discussed planning and zoning issues in the County.
Lynn Sant, Personal Property Appraiser, addressed a single wide trailer violation in the county. As a result, Randy Henrie, building inspector, has sent a letter to the owner and is waiting for a reply.
Consolidated Irrigation Company, Easton Fellows and Brian Jensen met with the commissioners to request a $5,000 donation to assist with boat inspection station for evasive species.
The commissioners placed a moratorium for Class II Subdivisions to allow the Planning and Zoning Committee time to update the county’s development code.
A public hearing for Ordinance no. 2021-03-08 Special Bond Election was held. The Election for the Courthouse Addition Bond will be held on May 18, 2021.
The Commissioners discussed Search and Rescue liability when rescuing and signed the adjustment for the Windows Retrofit Grant.
A revised personnel policy was adopted and will be distributed to the employees. Additional names for the War Memorial in front of the courthouse are also being requested so they can be added prior to Memorial Day.
On March 10 the commissioners met to canvas the March 9 Election results.
In February the Commissioners added local butcher and landfill fees. A local butcher contacted Dirk Bowles concerning the landfill fee to haul the by-product to the landfill. As the fees stand, he would be charged $1000 a month and the by-product is half water weight that will evaporate. The commissioner discussed a different rate for animal by-product.
Casey Martin, Brian Allen, Allen Land Surveying, and Randy Henrie, Planning and Zoning, presented the Cedarville Lots Class II Subdivision which is located in Weston Canyon. The lot is 5.35 acres and was approved.
Honey Bucket has provided and cleaned the port-a-potty for the local reservoirs the past two years. The Honey Bucket Rental Agreement was approved with no changes.
Commissioner Bowles reported meeting with Sarah Layland and Jen Harris who met with the state department of agriculture with regards to the county taking over the operation of the boat inspection station. The county will get 10% of the $74,000 for administrative fees. Commissioner Robert Swainston would like the ISDA to be responsible. Dirk Bowles would like to see the County operate the station for the year. Boyd Burbank would like to see the county operate the station to protect the county reservoirs.
Twin Lakes board members, Jim Naylor and Hank Povey, asked the commissioners if they will still assist with the cost of the inspection station for invasive species at Twin Lakes. The commissioners appreciate the lakes being open to the public and how their inspection station operates. They approved $5,000 to Twin Lakes to help with inspections.
The commission voted to leave Bowles on the airport board. Shauna Geddes was appointed to the Franklin County Medical Center Board.