The Franklin County commissioners met on Dec. 28 for the last meeting of 2020. There was not a lot to discuss making it a relatively short session.
Richard Westerberg apprised the commissioners of changes to the Franklin County Medical Center Bylaws. This consisted of changing the Hospital Board Year to be Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, and updating the amount of notice for Special Board Meeting from three days notice to 24 hours notice to match the Idaho Statute as required.
The Rose Dyer Class 1 Permit located in Fairview area on 4800 South was approved and signed.
Randy Henrie came before the commissioners to review the county’s road ordinances. It was noted that county’s planning and zoning commission will be submitting some changes, in the near future, of corrections and changes to the County Road Ordinance.
Guy Arnell presented a second addendum to a Construction Agreement for the Commissioners to review. He would like to get approval so he can get the plat recorded in the Maple Creek Phase 3 project.
Retail Alcoholic Beverage License applications were signed for The Slice and Latienda.
IHC Contract, FY 2020 Indigent Defense Expenditure Report, County Vessel Fund Reporting and Remittance, and a request for reimbursement for the airport runway design grant were signed by the commissioners.