The Franklin County Commissioners didn’t have a lot on their agenda this time around. It was agreed that Janet Kimpton, Treasurer, would proceed with a tax sale for Parcel # RP02844.00 owned by Cub River Property, LLC, which has been dissolved. It is a two-acre lot with a house.
The commissioners will apply for a Wattsmart through Rocky Mountain Power. Wattsmart is an assistance program geared to helping customers to build energy efficiency into their businesses. The program will be used in the purchase of new a/c and heating units on the new roof at the courthouse.
Fairground improvements were also discussed. With no fair or rodeo this year, the Commissioners are using the time to do some much needed repaving. They also noted that the new bathrooms being built by Mason Henrie with the help of his father, as an Eagle Scout project, are just about completed.
The purchase of a road sweeper was discussed and the 2021 Fiscal Year Budgets requests were reviewed.