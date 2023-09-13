Support Local Journalism

Season Hull, a dedicated Certified Nurses’ Assistant (CNA) at Franklin County Medical Center (FCMC), has been awarded the American Health Care Association’s (AHCA) Noble Caregiver award for its 2023 AHCA Awards program. This recognition underscores her exceptional commitment to caregiving, shedding light on the profound impact she has on the lives of those she serves.

Hull’s journey within the tight-knit Preston community and FCMC began five years ago when she joined as a bath aide in the Transitional Care Unit (TCU), a skilled nursing facility. In this role, she found fulfillment in forming authentic connections with residents.


