TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23-FRIDAY, Feb. 25
Larsen-Sant Library celebration continues. Come into the library and put your name in the drawing for prizes; find “Fred” hidden somewhere in the library and get a prize; answer the question in the library or on social media, winner receives a prize; those who participated in the human chain to bring all of the books from the old library can come in and get a commemorative button. Whenever you wear this button into the library, your fines will be waved.
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
New Library program,12:45 p.m. “Special Friends Club” for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, February 25
Larsen-Sant Library Open House, 3-5 p.m., refreshments, slide show of photos of the move from the old Carnegie Library to The Larsen-Sant Library and how the library has changed in 20 years. Tour the library and see our new RFID system. See if you can find your picture from 20 years ago in the Human Chain.
SUNDAY, February 27
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
SATURDAY, March 5
Special event “Wild Game Dinner” provided at the Grace Fellowship Church, 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Great game food. Carry in dishes welcome but not needed. Prizes. Guest speaker John Jenks, President of the Baptist Church Planters, delivering a message about hunting-related stories with some spiritual application. Limited seating. Please text RSVP to Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Feb. 23: Beef stew with slice of cheese, apple, bread, milk
Feb. 25: Chef Salad, frog eye salad, milk, cheese
Feb. 28: Hot Dog Supreme, potato, orange, roll, cheese, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
