TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
New Library program,12:45 p.m. “Special Friends Club” for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
No Adult Institute Class March 3 and March 10 due to Spring Break
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, March 5
Special event “Wild Game Dinner” provided at the Grace Fellowship Church, 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Great game food. Carry in dishes welcome but not needed. Prizes. Guest speaker John Jenks, President of the Baptist Church Planters, delivering a message about hunting-related stories with some spiritual application. Limited seating. Please text RSVP to Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
SUNDAY, March 6
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
Franklin County Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library Community Room, public meeting. Guest speaker: Lyle Porter, Past President of Consolidated Irrigation Company. He will address the topic of water and irrigation in Franklin County,
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Lion’s Club Annual Easter Egg Scramble at the Preston City Park.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Mar. 2: Clam Chowder, fish sandwich, tossed green salad, ambrosia salad, milk
Mar. 4: Sweet and sour pork, baked potato, creamy strawberry and banana salad, roll, milk
Mar. 7: Sloppy Joe, coleslaw, orange Jello-O with cottage cheese and fruit, bun, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net