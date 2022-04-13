TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute last class, 7 p.m., 2 Samuel 1-12/2 Samuel 13-24.
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Easter painted rocks hunt Fun Day Friday, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
John Birch Society of Preston meeting, 7 p.m., Tyler Olsen, candidate for Franklin County Commissioner will be the featured speaker. His topic will be “Citizenship in Franklin County” at the Franklin County Extension Building, 561 W. Oneida. Contact: Franklin E. Wirsing, 614-586-3024.
Adult Institute will meet for their last class on Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., studying 2 Samuel 1-12/2 Samuel 13-24. They will resume classes in September.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
Annual “Memorial of Jesus’ Death”, 8 p.m., Jehovah’s Witnesses at their Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. Everyone welcome to attend.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Larsen-Sant Library closed for Easter
Preston Lion’s Club Annual Easter Egg Scramble at the Preston City Park, 10-11:30 a.m.
Franklin City Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Grace Fellowship Church Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 17, 6:45 a.m., at Craner Field, Hwy 91 and South 4th East in Preston. On Easter Sunday, April 17, a buffet breakfast will be served from 9:30-10:15 a.m., prior to their Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m., at the Grace Fellowship Church, 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Easter Sunday sermon Sunday morning, 10 a.m., followed by a potluck meal, 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, after two years virtual meetings, resume holding in-person public meetings at their Kingdom Hall, Sunday, 10 a.m., 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry” will also meet on Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Easter Sunday luncheon for the Latin Community in Franklin County. All who speak Spanish are invited to attend the dinner at the Whitney church building noon (12) p.m., 1599 East 1400 South Street, Whitney, Idaho.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
12–6 p.m., Blood Drive, Donate blood, Donate life, Preston North Stake gym, 310 North State Street, Preston, by American Red Cross. Contact information: Joann Palmer, 208-339-5954 or Peggy Christensen, 208-840-0127.
Join us for the annual FCMC Developmental Disability Agency’s Community Resource Fair, 5–7 p.m., Preston High School Cafeteria, 151 East 2nd South Preston. This event is an excellent opportunity to network with other families in the community to learn about local and regional services for youth and adults with developmental disabilities and their families, including: Life Skill Training, Social Security, Guardianship and Trusts, Community Employment, Certified Family, Homes, Vocational Training. Skills Development, Health and Welfare, Mental Health, and more. Contact: 208-852-0324.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Jenny Oaks Baker in Concert, 7 p.m., at the Worm Creek Opera House.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Apr. 13: Cheeseburgers on a bun, macaroni salad, pears, milk. Apr. 15: Easter dinner: Maple glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, roll, chocolate éclair dessert, milk. Apr. 18: Taco salad in a tortilla bowl, apple, milk.
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
