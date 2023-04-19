WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m,
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters/crocheters, Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
John Birch Society meeting, 7 p.m., Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston. Sgt. Cuyler Stoker of the Preston Police Department will talk about sexual extortion of youth in the digital age. The public is invited.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club: 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Preston Police Department, 70 W. Oneida St, Preston. The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
FamilySearch Library: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Youth Empowerment Free 4-Week Course, 4:15- 5:15 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Franklin Story Time for preschoolers: 11 a.m., Franklin City Office building
BFF Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
All are welcome to attend
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com.
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Jeff DeMoss, 801-719-4938 or jdemoss@tremontonleader.com
