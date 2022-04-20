TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for all adults who have special needs. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Painted rocks Fun Day hunt, Friday, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
12–6 p.m., Blood Drive, by American Red Cross. Donate blood. Donate life. Preston North Stake gym, 310 North State Street, Preston. Contact information: Joann Palmer, 208-339-5954 or Peggy Christensen, 208-840-0127.
Join us for the annual FCMC Developmental Disability Agency’s Community Resource Fair, 5–7 p.m., Preston High School Cafeteria, 151 East 2nd South Preston. This event is an excellent opportunity to network with other families in the community to learn about local and regional services for youth and adults with developmental disabilities and their families, including: Life Skill Training, Social Security, Guardianship and Trusts, Community Employment, Certified Family, Homes, Vocational Training. Skills Development, Health and Welfare, Mental Health, and more. Contact: 208-852-0324.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Jenny Oaks Baker in Concert, 7 p.m., at the Worm Creek Opera House.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry” meets on Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Apr. 20: Peas and Potato soup, lettuce, tomato, orange tortilla, milk
Apr. 22: Meatballs, baked potato, raspberry cream cheese bites, roll, milk
Apr. 25: Chili dog, hotdog bun, French fries, blueberry ambrosia salad, cheese, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net