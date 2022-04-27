Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for all adults who have special needs. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Painted rocks Fun Day hunt, Friday, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc.preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
Gardening class, 7 p.m., Brackin Henderson from the Extension Office will be teaching the class.
“High altitude: What to grow. What not to grow. Tricks to maximizing our growing season” at the Larsen-Sant Library Community Room.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Apr. 27: Chicken Enchiladas, green beans, strawberry shortcake, milk
Apr. 29: Pork tenderloin, broccoli and cauliflower, Pina Colada fruit salad, roll