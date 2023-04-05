The public is invited to a meeting with the Idaho Commission for Libraries regarding the state’s Digital Access for All Idahoans plan at 5:45 p.m. in the Larsen-Sant Library. Our discussion will relate to internet and device availability and affordability, online accessibility, digital skills, cybersecurity and privacy awareness, and technical support. Light refreshments provided.
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Hemsley Ventures will be hosting an Easter egg decorating event on Friday, April 7, from 6-8 p.m., at the former Gingerbread Shoppe building at 72 S. State Street. The event will be fun for the whole family and feature age-specific egg decorating opportunities, refreshments, photo ops, a local artist competition and exhibit and a few other Easter surprises. Entry will be by donation. All proceeds will go to the City Beautification Fund. The team at Hemsley Ventures invites all of the community to come out and support the event.
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club: 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
Franklin Story Time for preschoolers: 11 a.m., Franklin City Office building
BFF Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
The Elementary School Group (2nd-5th grades), 12:30-1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
All are welcome to attend
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
