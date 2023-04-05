Support Local Journalism

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

The public is invited to a meeting with the Idaho Commission for Libraries regarding the state’s Digital Access for All Idahoans plan at 5:45 p.m. in the Larsen-Sant Library. Our discussion will relate to internet and device availability and affordability, online accessibility, digital skills, cybersecurity and privacy awareness, and technical support. Light refreshments provided.


