WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, 208-852-2428
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, 208-852-2428
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
MONDAY, AUGUST 15
Larsen-Sant Library Summer reading ends. Turn in your reading logs and get a prize. Find us at the Fair from August 18-20. New library programs start in September.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
John Birch Society meeting, 7:30 p.m., Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston which has easy access from the parking area just west of the building. The featured speaker will be Riley Reynolds discussing “The State of Global Agriculture.” Franklin E. Wirsing, 614-586-3024.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Aug. 10: Alfredo pasta with chicken and broccoli, tossed green salad, Jell-O with fruit, milk
Aug: 12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, cherry pie salad, roll, milk
Aug. 15: Enchilada Casserole, peaches, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net