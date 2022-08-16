WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
Franklin County Fair, 9 a.m., at the Preston City Fair grounds, entertainment, booths, food, contests
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., come knit and crochet. Items are donated to World Vision throughout the world. Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
Larsen-Sant Library. Find us at our booth at the Franklin County Fair.
John Birch Society meeting, 7:30 p.m., Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston which has easy access from the parking area just west of the building. The featured speaker will be Riley Reynolds discussing “The State of Global Agriculture.” Franklin E. Wirsing, 614-586-3024.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
Franklin County Fair, 9 a.m., at the Preston City Fair grounds, entertainment, booths, food, contests.
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt.
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, 208-852-2428.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
Franklin County Fair, 9 a.m., at the Preston City Fair grounds, entertainment, booths, food, contests.
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, 208-852-2428.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. All are welcome. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
Daughters of Utah Pioneers Franklin Company Jubilee and Officer Training Seminar Franklin Company Centennial, 10 a.m., Preston South Stake Center on the corner of 1st South and 1st East.
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
5-7 p.m., FCMC Transitional Care Unit is celebrating 50 years of providing skilled care to the community. Join us for free and open to the public for food and fun activities at the FCMC Transitional Care Unit Parking Lot/Gazebo, 44 North 1st East, Preston. Stevie Emerson, MPC | Director of Marketing & Communications, 208-852-4158.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Aug. 17: Orange chicken, zucchini, cantaloupe, roll, milk
Aug: 19: Swiss steak, baked potato, fruit pizza, roll, milk
Aug. 22: Navajo Tacos, apricots, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
