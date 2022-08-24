WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., come knit and crochet. Items are donated to World Vision throughout the world. Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
Pizza and Pre-Planning event, 6 p.m., at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston. Phone or online reservation is required to attend.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt.
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, call for appointment, 208-851-2570.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
9 a.m., free “Edible and Medicinal Herb” Class, given by Teresa Earley, at the Red Barn, 4498 East Maple Creek Road, in Franklin, Idaho.
10 a.m., Daughters of Utah Pioneers Franklin Company Annual Centennial Jubilee and Officer Training Seminar, Preston South Stake Center, 1st South and 1st East. DUP members are invited to attend the Jubilee celebration.
1 p.m.-4 p.m., last day the DUP Museum is open until June 2023, 115 East Oneida, Preston. Call for appointment, 208-851-2570.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. All are welcome. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
5-7 p.m., FCMC Transitional Care Unit is celebrating 50 years of providing skilled care to the community. Join us for free and open to the public for food and fun activities at the FCMC Transitional Care Unit Parking Lot/Gazebo, 44 North 1st East, Preston. Stevie Emerson, MPC | Director of Marketing & Communications, 208-852-4158.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
The Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their Sunday church service in the Preston City Park Rotary Shelter, Sunday, September 11, 10:45 a.m. All are invited and welcome to attend.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Aug. 24: Firecracker casserole, tossed green salad, peach cobbler, bread, milk
Aug: 26: Chicken Tenders, baked beans, apple cranberry salad, roll, milk
Aug. 29: Sweet and sour meatballs over rice, tossed green salad, strawberry pretzel dessert, bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net