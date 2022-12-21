WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No Knit Wits meeting at the Presbyterian Church
No Special Friends Club, Larsen-Sant Library
No MGM Club, Larsen-Sant Library
View Christmas light displays at the Preston City Park and the Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
No Preschool Story Time, Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class holiday break, classes resume January 5, LDS Seminary Building,
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No Lego Club, Larsen-Sant Library
View Christmas lights at the Preston City Park and the Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South, Preston
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24
Larsen-Sant Library closed
Grace Fellowship Church annual Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 6 p.m., Saturday, December 24, 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. Public are welcome.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
Larsen-Sant Library closed
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No Franklin City Story time
No BFF Club, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
No Knit Wits meeting at the Presbyterian Church
No Special Friends Club, Larsen-Sant Library
No MGM Club, Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29
No Preschool Story Time, Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No Lego Club, Larsen-Sant Library
View Christmas lights at the Preston City Park and the Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South, Preston
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31
Larsen-Sant Library closes early at 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
Adult Institute resumes class, studying the New Testament, with a new instructor, Shantel Kimpton, Preston High School Seminary building, 151 South 100 East, Preston.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Christmas Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
Presbyterian Community Church Christmas Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels. On Christmas Day, December 25, sacrament meeting only. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church. Regular meeting schedule: Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. Note: There will not be an evening of singing hymns on the 4th Sunday Song Service, December 25. It will resume in January, 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: Chili and Southwest Chicken Wrap, applesauce, milk
Dec. 23: CHRISTMAS DINNER: Ham, baked potato, Christmas Jello with fruit, roll, milk
Dec. 26: Stroganoff, lemon cake with meringue frosting, bread, milk
Dec. 28: Chicken Cordon Bleu casserole, orange Jello with Mandarin oranges, roll, milk
Dec: 30: NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY: Ham/turkey sandwiches, vegetable tray, cherry pie bar, bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
