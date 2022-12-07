Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help patrons with FamilySearch research
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
View Christmas lights at the Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South, Preston
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10
An English Tea and Christmas Devotional, El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge, Riverdale, suggested $35 donation for the facility and food. RSVP 208-852-3452 or email: elshaddairetreat@gmail.com The Gift Shop will be open with sale items for Christmas.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11
The 89th Annual Preston Rotary Christmas Choir will be Dec. 11 at 7pm — South Stake Center. All invited.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
Preston Special Needs Institute Christmas Program “Room In The Inn,” 7 p.m., Preston South Stake Chapel. They will be sharing their testimony of Jesus Christ’s Birth, Life, and Coming through music, art, and words.
SENIOR CENTER – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.