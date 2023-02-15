WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m,
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters/crocheters, Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Let’s talk About it: “Home Below Hell’s Canyon,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Preston Community Food Pantry: pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 West Oneida Street, Preston, 208-254-2009
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
Preston’s John Birch Society: 7 p.m. Jason Bunderson will present a video on the role of the County Sheriff in relation to Federal Law Enforcement. Do you understand the different roles? Learn more at the meeting. Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Franklin Wirsing, 614-586-3024
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club: 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Larsen-Sant Library closed for President’s Day.
FamilySearch Library: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Franklin Story Time for preschoolers: 11 a.m., Franklin City Office building
BFF Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19
All are welcome to attend
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Broccoli and cauliflower soup, chicken salad sandwich, orange, milk
Feb. 17: Roast beef chunks, mashed potatoes, Sunshine salad, bread, milk
Feb: 20: Hamburger soup, peach pretzel salad, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
