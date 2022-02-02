n TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n WEDNESDAYS
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
February 2: 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, Literary Lovers “Rascal” presented by Penny Wright
n THURSDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
February 3: 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, Books 4 Boys “The Strange Case of Origami Yoda”
n FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n SUNDAY, February 6
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The Old Testament Come Follow Me course of study for 2022.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
n MONDAY, February 7
The regularly scheduled Franklin County Commissioners meeting on February 14 has been moved to February 7. The February 21 meeting remains the same.
n FRIDAY, February 18
Ammon Bundy, 7 p.m., Town Home Meeting, Preston High School
n FRIDAY, March 2
Special event “Wild Game Dinner” provided at the Grace Fellowship Church, 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker John Jenks, President of the Baptist Church Planters, delivering a message about hunting-related stories with some spiritual application.
n SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Feb. 2: Mexican Chowder, tossed green salad, carrot and raisin salad, chips, milk. Feb. 4: BBQ pork ribs, sour cream potatoes, cherry 7-Up fluff, roll, milk. Feb. 7: French dip roast beef sandwich, Hoagie bun, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
