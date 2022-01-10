Support Local Journalism

TUESDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

BFF Club Meeting, 4:00 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

WEDNESDAYS

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

THURSDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building

FRIDAYS

Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

THURSDAY, January 13

Preston’s John Birch Society, 7 p.m., Franklin County Extension Office Building. Retired Navy Commander David Guille will present ”Rejuvenating Our Militia Institutions as a Means to Avert A National Divorce.”

Monday, January 17

Library Closed for Martin Luther King Day

SUNDAY, January 16

Tri-Stake Youth Fireside, Nauvoo Performing Missionaries, 6 p.m., Dahle Fine Arts Center, Dayton.

Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.

St. Peter's Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The Old Testament Come Follow Me course of study for 2022.

Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.

SENIOR CITIZEN MENU

OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN

Jan. 12: Chicken roll ups, Brussel sprouts, peaches, dessert, drink. Jan. 14: Rosemary garlic roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, frog eye salad, roll, dessert, drink. Jan. 17: Cold cuts with cheese, carrot and celery sticks, tangerines, dessert, drink.

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net

 

