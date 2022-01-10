Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, January 13
Preston’s John Birch Society, 7 p.m., Franklin County Extension Office Building. Retired Navy Commander David Guille will present ”Rejuvenating Our Militia Institutions as a Means to Avert A National Divorce.”
Monday, January 17
Library Closed for Martin Luther King Day
SUNDAY, January 16
Tri-Stake Youth Fireside, Nauvoo Performing Missionaries, 6 p.m., Dahle Fine Arts Center, Dayton.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
St. Peter's Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The Old Testament Come Follow Me course of study for 2022.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU
OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Jan. 12: Chicken roll ups, Brussel sprouts, peaches, dessert, drink. Jan. 14: Rosemary garlic roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, frog eye salad, roll, dessert, drink. Jan. 17: Cold cuts with cheese, carrot and celery sticks, tangerines, dessert, drink.