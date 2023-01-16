WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
FamilySearch Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, help patrons with FamilySearch
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Let’s Talk About It (LTAI), 7 p.m., “Heart of A Western Woman,” Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
FamilySearch Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Preston Community Blood Drive, 12-6 p.m., Preston North Stake Center Gym, 310 North State Street, Preston, Contact Joann@208-339-5954 or Peggy@208-840-0127
Great Reads for Girls “Each Little Bird That Sings,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20
FamilySearch Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21
FamilySearch Library, closed, open by appointment, call Judy Mitchell, 208-851-0156
MONDAY, JANUARY 23
FamilySearch Library, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church. Regular meeting schedule: Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter's Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
FamilySearch Library, closed, open by appointment, call Judy Mitchell, 208-851-0156
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: Chicken roll-up, cottage cheese with pears, Crescent roll, milk
Jan. 18: Peas and potato soup, BLT wrap, orange, milk
Jan. 20: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, peach pretzel salad, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.