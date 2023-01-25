WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
FamilySearch Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, help patrons with FamilySearch
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters/crocheters, Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
FamilySearch Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
FamilySearch Library, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
SUNDAY, JANUARY 29
Bear River Massacre day of remembrance ceremony, 11 a.m., at the Daughter of Utah Pioneers Memorial on Highway 91 in Preston. Public invited.
MONDAY, JANUARY 30
FamilySearch Library, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
Franklin Story Time, preschoolers, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office building
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
FamilySearch Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m,
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters/crocheters, Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
Books4Boys, “My Side of the Mountain” by Jean Craighead George, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 West Oneida Street, Preston, 208-254-2009
New Hope Mennonite Church. Regular meeting schedule: Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels. All are welcome.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Chef salad bowl, strawberry banana fluff salad, roll, milk
Jan. 27: BBQ pork spareribs, twice baked potato casserole, Snickers apple salad, roll, milk
Jan. 30: Corn Chowder soup, ham sandwich, banana, milk
Feb. 1: Clam Chowder soup, fish sandwich, banana and apple salad, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
