TUESDAYS

Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

WEDNESDAYS

MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church

February 2: 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, Literary Lovers “Rascal” presented by Penny Wright

THURSDAYS

Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

January 27: 7 p.m., Great Reads for Girls: “The Year of Miss Agnes,” by Kirk Patrick Hill

Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building

February 3: 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, Books 4 Boys “The Strange Case of Origami Yoda”

FRIDAYS

Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

FRIDAY, January 28

Brigham Young University Living Legends, 7 p.m., Dahle Performing Arts Center, Dayton

SATURDAY, January 29

Bear River Massacre Memorial, Tribal Council only, not open to the public

SUNDAY, January 30

Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The Old Testament Come Follow Me course of study for 2022.

Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.

MONDAY, January 31

Preston School District will host two informational meetings on Monday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 23, to discuss an upcoming supplemental levy election to be held on March 8, 2022. The meetings will be held in the Preston High School Library (151 E 200 S) at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit www.prestonidahoschools.org.

SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN

Jan. 26: Chicken Fajitas, Mexican corn salad, grapes, dessert, drink

Jan. 28: Meatballs, baked potato, orange dream fruit salad, roll, dessert, drink

Jan. 31: Taco salad, orange, roll, dessert, drink

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net

