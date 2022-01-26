TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church
February 2: 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, Literary Lovers “Rascal” presented by Penny Wright
THURSDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
January 27: 7 p.m., Great Reads for Girls: “The Year of Miss Agnes,” by Kirk Patrick Hill
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
February 3: 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, Books 4 Boys “The Strange Case of Origami Yoda”
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, January 28
Brigham Young University Living Legends, 7 p.m., Dahle Performing Arts Center, Dayton
SATURDAY, January 29
Bear River Massacre Memorial, Tribal Council only, not open to the public
SUNDAY, January 30
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The Old Testament Come Follow Me course of study for 2022.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
MONDAY, January 31
Preston School District will host two informational meetings on Monday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 23, to discuss an upcoming supplemental levy election to be held on March 8, 2022. The meetings will be held in the Preston High School Library (151 E 200 S) at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit www.prestonidahoschools.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Jan. 26: Chicken Fajitas, Mexican corn salad, grapes, dessert, drink
Jan. 28: Meatballs, baked potato, orange dream fruit salad, roll, dessert, drink
Jan. 31: Taco salad, orange, roll, dessert, drink
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
