WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts

Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion

Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston

No more Library At School Lunch or free books

Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs

Stuffed Animal Sleepover, 5 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Literary Lovers, “The Running Dream,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt

Logo Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428

SATURDAY, JULY 16

DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428

SUNDAY, JULY 17

Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.

Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.

The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

TUESDAY, JULY 19

BFF Club: 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park

Movie “Aqua Man,” 1 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Fireworks by the Rotary Club for the July 24 celebration at Preston City Park, 6 p.m. Entertainment, John Daley singer, and a comedian will perform in the Rodeo Arena. There will be food trucks and booths at the Rodeo grounds. Acme Fireworks by Jared Jensen will start at dark. In case of rain on Friday, the events will be held the next night on Saturday, July 23.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Water Day, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Groll Family Fitness Fun Run, Biathlon, and Triathlon Fundraiser for “Every Child A Swimmer” scholarship for swim lessons, from 6:30 a.m.–11 a.m. the Saturday of Rodeo Days.

SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

July 13: Beef Pot Pies, tossed green salad, orange, roll, milk

July 15: Apricot glazed pork roast, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, bread, milk

July 18: BBQ Chicken Tostada, baked beans, plums, milk

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net

