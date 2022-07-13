WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
No more Library At School Lunch or free books
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
Stuffed Animal Sleepover, 5 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Literary Lovers, “The Running Dream,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, JULY 14
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, JULY 15
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Logo Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
SATURDAY, JULY 16
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
SUNDAY, JULY 17
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
TUESDAY, JULY 19
BFF Club: 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park
Movie “Aqua Man,” 1 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Fireworks by the Rotary Club for the July 24 celebration at Preston City Park, 6 p.m. Entertainment, John Daley singer, and a comedian will perform in the Rodeo Arena. There will be food trucks and booths at the Rodeo grounds. Acme Fireworks by Jared Jensen will start at dark. In case of rain on Friday, the events will be held the next night on Saturday, July 23.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
Water Day, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Groll Family Fitness Fun Run, Biathlon, and Triathlon Fundraiser for “Every Child A Swimmer” scholarship for swim lessons, from 6:30 a.m.–11 a.m. the Saturday of Rodeo Days.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
July 13: Beef Pot Pies, tossed green salad, orange, roll, milk
July 15: Apricot glazed pork roast, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, bread, milk
July 18: BBQ Chicken Tostada, baked beans, plums, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net