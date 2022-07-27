MONDAYS
8 p.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
TUESDAYS
BFF Club: 11 a.m., after school club that helps to increase literacy to find books to add to your private STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematic) Skills. New books are being added regularly, grades K-2, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
THURSDAY, JULY 28
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
87th year “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo,” parade, 6:30 p.m., Rodeo 8:30 p.m., “City Of Fun” Carnival, Sidewalk Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., food, entertainment and booths at Benson Park and State Street.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Logo Club, 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
“That Famous Preston Night Rodeo,” parade, 6:30 p.m., Rodeo 8:30 p.m., “City Of Fun” Carnival, Sidewalk Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., food, entertainment and booths at Benson Park and State Street.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
The Chuck Wagon Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., prepared by the Preston 1st Ward Young Men and Young Women
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
“That Famous Preston Night Rodeo,” parade, 6:30 p.m., Rodeo 8:30 p.m., “City Of Fun” Carnival, Sidewalk Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., food, entertainment and booths at Benson Park and State Street.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
July 27: Chicken Nuggets, tossed green salad, banana, roll, milk
July 29: Taco salad, fresh fruit, milk
Aug. 1: Chicken Crescent Roll Casserole, applesauce, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net