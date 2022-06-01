MONDAYS
8 p.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
TUESDAYS
Summer Program
BFF Club: 11 a.m., June-July, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
Franklin Summer Reading, 1 p.m., June-July
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., in June, in the Benson Park/Oneida Academy, Preston
FRIDAYS
Logo Club, 11 a.m., June-July, Larsen-Sant Library
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
WEDNESDAY, June 8
Free book at school lunch at Preston High School
Movie “Free Willy,” 1 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SUNDAY, June 5
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
June 1: Hot Dog Supreme, green beans, apple, roll, milk
June 3: Mozzarella Chicken, baked potato, cherry cheesecake, roll, milk
June 6: Salmon Patties, beets, blackberries and strawberries, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net