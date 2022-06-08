MONDAYS
8 p.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
TUESDAYS
Summer Program
BFF Club: 11 a.m., June-July, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., basement of the Franklin City old jail.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Library At School Lunch, 11:30 a.m., free book.
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
Movie “Free Willy,” 1 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Summer Reading In The Park, “Discover Treasure,” 10:30 a.m., in June, Benson Park/Oneida Academy, Preston
FRIDAYS
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Logo Club, 11 a.m., June-July, Larsen-Sant Library
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, June 10
Derek Bailey, short presentation titled ‘Discovering Your Story,’ on how to get started on writing a story followed by his book signing, 7- 8 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library.
SATURDAY, June 11
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, June 12
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
WEDNESDAY, June 15
Library At School Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
Summer Reading: 4:30 p.m., “Sandy’s Reptile Zoo.”
7 p.m., Literary Lovers “Man Of The Family.”
THURSDAY, June 16
Preston’s John Birch Society meeting, 7 p.m., John Crowder of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Observer will discuss ‘Building a Conservative Coalition, Campaigning and Defeating Big-Government/Big-Money Politicians.’ Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street. Franklin E. Wirsing, 614-586-3024.
FRIDAY, June 17
The FCMC Healthcare Foundation is hosting the annual “Hit from the Heart” Golf Fundraiser on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 7 am — noon. Teams have been filled, but other sponsorship opportunities are available. Check out FCMC.org/foundation for more details.
MONDAY, June 20
1-5 p.m. FCMC Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Services, 53 S. State Street, Preston. Come in for a free screening to see if you qualify for our one-on-one, 30-minute sessions, 1-2 times per week. This program is covered by Medicare or private insurance and will help improve ability to recall information, swallowing functions, and problem solving skills. Services can also help with adaptive devices to improve independent living, fine-motor skills, and managing finances. Call 208-852-4122 for more information or schedule an appointment.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
June 8: Ranch Chicken Pasta, peas and carrots, grapes, bread, milk
June 10: Pork cube steak, mushrooms, onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, fruit, roll, milk
June 13: Taco Salad, watermelon, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
