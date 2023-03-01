WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m,
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters/crocheters, Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Darren Parry, Council Member of the North Western Band of the Shoshone Nation, Historical Society Event guest speaker, 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club: 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Game Dinner, Grace Fellowship Church, 5:30 p.m., 16 North State Street, Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
MONDAY, MARCH 6
FamilySearch Library: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Youth Empowerment Free 4-Week Course, First Class: Self-Image, Junior High Group (6th-8th grades), 4:15- 5:15 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
Franklin Story Time for preschoolers: 11 a.m., Franklin City Office building
BFF Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
The High School Group (9th-12 grades) first class begins Thursday, March 9, 4:15-5:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
The Elementary School Group (2nd-5th grades) begins Friday, March 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
All are welcome to attend
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
March 1: Lasagna soup, coleslaw, fruit salad, garlic bread, milk
March 3: Pork chops, roasted potatoes, 7-up lime jello salad, peaches, roll, milk
March 6: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, blackberries and blueberries, bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
