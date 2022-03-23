TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m. for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
7 p.m. Great Reads for girls “Tuesdays at the Castle.”
Adult Institute Class: Deuteronomy 17-34/Joshua
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Fun Day Friday, hunt for painted rocks, 9 a.m., join Jerri Jensen’s Preston Idaho Rocks Group Facebook Page
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
FCMC Developmental Disability Agency’s Parent Support Group Monthly Meetings, 6:30-7:30 p.m., DDA-Adult Center, 153 N State Street, Suite B, Preston, Idaho. “In the first meeting, we will get to know each other, discuss what topics you would like covered in the upcoming sessions, and set the dates for future meetings. Our staff will be on hand to provide activities for your children,” said Stevie Emerson, MPC | Director of Marketing & Communications, 208-852-4158
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
No Franklin Story Time, Spring break
No BFF Club Meeting, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
No Special Friends Club, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break
No MGM Club, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
No Story Time, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
No Lego Club, Larsen-Sant Library. Spring break
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Preston Lion’s Club Annual Easter Egg Scramble at the Preston City Park, 10-11:30 a.m.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Mar. 23: Vegetable beef soup, tuna boat sandwich, Waldorf Salad, hoagie bun, milk
Mar. 25: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, banana and apple salad, roll, milk
Mar. 28: Mock chicken almond casserole, creamed green beans, apricots, roll, milk
Mar. 30: Chili, carrot and celery sticks, banana, bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net