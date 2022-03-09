Support Local Journalism

TUESDAYS

Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Library is closed until 12:20 p.m. Training

Franklin County Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library Community Room, public meeting. Guest speaker: Lyle Porter, Past President of Consolidated Irrigation Company. He will address the topic of water and irrigation in Franklin County.

WEDNESDAYS

Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston

Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m. for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.

MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

THURSDAYS

Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

No Adult Institute Class March 3 and March 10 Spring Break

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Preston’s John Birch Society meeting, 7 p.m. Franklin County Extension Bldg. Attendees will be allowed to purchase raffle tickets for a new AR-15. Guest Speakers: (1) Dave Worley, formerly VA Nat. Guard, ‘21st Century, Exercising the Right to Keep & Bear Arms,’ (2) Dawn Merrill, gun store owner, U.S. Army Desert Storm Era, Constitutionalist, Republican candidate ID House 28th District. Contact: Franklin Wirsing, 614-586-3024

FRIDAYS

Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Fun Day Friday, hunt for painted rocks, 9 a.m., join Jerri Jensen’s Preston Idaho Rocks Group Facebook Page

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Princess Tea Party, ages 5-8, Larsen-Sant Library

MONDAY, MARCH 14

Library Friends Meeting, 1 p.m. Board Meeting

SUNDAY, March 13

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.

Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.

Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Preston Lion’s Club Annual Easter Egg Scramble at the Preston City Park

SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN

Mar. 9: Lasagna soup, tossed green salad, peaches, garlic bread, Mozzarella cheese, milk

Mar. 11: Ritz chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, peach pretzel salad, roll, milk

Mar. 14: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, carrots, onions, celery, apple sauce, bread, milk

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net

