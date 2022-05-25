TUESDAY, May 24
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF: 4 p.m., After School Club Meeting for grades K-2, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, May 25
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
No MGM Club
The Franklin County Republican Central Committee will be holding their 2022 Reorganization and Delegate selection meeting at 7 p.m. at the Franklin County courthouse.
THURSDAY, May 26
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, May 27
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
No Lego Club
SATURDAY, May 28
Library closed for Memorial Day
MONDAY, May 30
Library closed for Memorial Day
Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts Monday nights at 8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at 8 a.m.
TUESDAY, May 31
Library closed for inventory
SUNDAY, May 29
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
May 25: Chicken Pot Pies, blueberries and pineapple, bread, milk
May 27: Cheddar Meatloaf, Sour cream potatoes, Acini de pepe salad, bread, milk
May 30: Bacon and tomato sandwich, tossed green salad, cantaloupe, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net