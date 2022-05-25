Support Local Journalism

TUESDAY, May 24

Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

BFF: 4 p.m., After School Club Meeting for grades K-2, Larsen-Sant Library

WEDNESDAY, May 25

Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston

Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs

No MGM Club

The Franklin County Republican Central Committee will be holding their 2022 Reorganization and Delegate selection meeting at 7 p.m. at the Franklin County courthouse.

THURSDAY, May 26

Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

FRIDAY, May 27

Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt

No Lego Club

SATURDAY, May 28

Library closed for Memorial Day

MONDAY, May 30

Library closed for Memorial Day

Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts Monday nights at 8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at 8 a.m.

TUESDAY, May 31

Library closed for inventory

SUNDAY, May 29

The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.

Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.

SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

May 25: Chicken Pot Pies, blueberries and pineapple, bread, milk

May 27: Cheddar Meatloaf, Sour cream potatoes, Acini de pepe salad, bread, milk

May 30: Bacon and tomato sandwich, tossed green salad, cantaloupe, milk

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net

