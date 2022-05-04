TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF After School Club Meeting for grades K-2 to increase literacy and STEAM skills: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, different theme with books and STEM activities with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club for grades 3 and up: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, for weekly challenges, and fun, ages K-12, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Painted rocks Fun Day hunt, Friday, 9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
Gardening class, 7 p.m., Brackin Henderson from the Extension Office will be teaching the class.
“High altitude: What to grow. What not to grow. Tricks to maximizing our growing season” at the Larsen-Sant Library Community Room.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Mother’s Day programs this Sunday held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
“Taste and See That the Lord Is Good” (Psalms 34:8) Ladies Luncheon to honor women of all ages are invited to attend on Saturday, May 7, 12 – 2 p.m. Gloria Bagley will be the guest speaker. The Sunday Service to honor mothers will be held at the Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
MONDAY, MAY 9
Library Friends Meeting, 12 p.m.; Board Meeting, 1 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
TUESDAY, MAY 17
Are your religious rights and property rights unassailable? Constitutional expert Scott Bradley, Ph.D, will be the featured speaker for the Tuesday 17-May-2022 meeting of the John Birch Society. His topic, “Government and the Impending Restrictions on God-given Rights”. The meeting will be held at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston, ID, and begins promptly at 7:00 p.m.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
May 4: Shepard’s Pie, peaches, bread, milk
May 7: Chicken breast, beets, berry fruit salad, roll, milk
May 9: Pepperoni and sausage Pizza, tossed green salad, banana pudding, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net