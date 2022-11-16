WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help patrons with their FamilySearch research.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Attend the “Tales Rarely Heard,” 7 p.m., by Curt Fuller from the Franklin County Historical Society sharing stories from the county’s past, Larsen-Sant Library Community Room.
Christmas lights will be turned on at the Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South, Preston, 6-7 p.m., drive by to see Santa and get a candy cane, donate new or gently used winter coats for local homeless shelters.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
Worm Wood Opera House, Nutcracker Ballet
John Birch Society monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State St., Preston. Park in rear of building. Jason Bunderson will be reporting on federal law enforcement. This will be a continuation of the October meeting which was a presentation on the history and responsibility of the country sheriff.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Angel Tree tags can be chosen from the tree at Big J Burgers, 196 North State Street, Preston; Stokes True Value Store, 217 South State Street, Preston; and Westside High School in Dayton.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Franklin Story time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Family History Library, open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters, Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Larsen-Sant Library closed early at 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24-NOVEMBER 28
Larsen-Sant Library closed for Thanksgiving holiday
No Adult Institute Class
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
Festival of Lights Parade and fireworks
View the Hollingsworth Lights, 1585 North State Street, Preston.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Family History Library, open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters, Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: Vegetable soup, Club sandwich wrap, cranberry lemon cookie, milk
Nov. 18: Thanksgiving meal: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed fruit salad, roll, milk
Nov. 21: Chef salad, lemon-coconut Matzo jelly roll, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
