WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
RSVP by Monday, November 7, to Preston Elks Lodge, Jackie Anderson, 208-705-8254, for all Veterans in Franklin County who will be honored at the annual dinner on Veteran’s Day Friday, November 11. This year there will be two dinner times, 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., to choose what time is best to attend. The Veteran may bring one guest.
Preston City Cannery will open by appointment only to continue to use the Apple Press and the Dry Pack canner. Call Cindy Smith, 208-339-2404.
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Books4Boys, 7 p.m., “Frindle” by Andrew Clements, Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Movie, 12:30 p.m., “Harry Potter 5,” Larsen-Sant Library.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
RSVP today for Veteran’s Day annual dinner, call Jackie Anderson, 208-705-8254, for all Veterans in Franklin County honored at the Preston Elks Lodge Friday, November 11. This year there will be two dinner times, 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., to choose what time is best to attend. The Veteran may bring one guest.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Voting Day
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Franklin Story time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Preston Idaho Family History, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
GreatReads4Girls, 7 p.m., Beef Princess of Practical County,” Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Movie, 12:30 p.m., “Harry Potter 6,” Larsen-Sant Library
All Veterans in Franklin County will be honored at the Preston Elks Lodge annual dinner and program for Veteran’s Day, 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. RSVP to Jackie Anderson, 208-705-8254.
Franklin County Funeral Home is hosting an annual event, “Remember Me,” 6 p.m., celebration honoring loved ones and local men and women who served our country. A video tribute will be featured and light refreshments served at 56 South State Street in Preston.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church. Regular meeting schedule: Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: Tomato soup, cheese bacon sandwich, tossed green salad, blueberry muffin, milk
Nov. 4: Sweet and Sour Pork, Mexican corn salad, blackberry icebox cake, roll, milk
Nov. 7: Ground beef casserole, beets, oatmeal cranberry chocolate chunk cookie, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.