WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

RSVP by Monday, November 7, to Preston Elks Lodge, Jackie Anderson, 208-705-8254, for all Veterans in Franklin County who will be honored at the annual dinner on Veteran’s Day Friday, November 11. This year there will be two dinner times, 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., to choose what time is best to attend. The Veteran may bring one guest.


