WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
Cookie and A Book, 4-6 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library (if weather problems at Oakwood School Cafeteria)
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Preston Idaho Family History, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 7 p.m., Class 2: via zoom. “Adding and Correcting Information: relationships, locations, names, and dates in FamilySearch, using common sense.” Register at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Movie, 12:30 p.m., “Harry Potter 2,” Larsen-Sant Library
Worm Creek Opera House, West Motor sponsors a free, fun Halloween movie.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
Worm Creek Opera House, West Motor sponsors a free, fun Halloween movie.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference sessions, 10 a.m., and 2 p.m.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17
Family History Library, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., call Judy Mitchell, 208-851-0156, for appointment
Family History Library live Class 3, 10:30 a.m., “Finding people to add to FamilySearch through hints, genealogies, and partner sites like Ancestry, MyHeritage, FindMypast, Geneanet, Filae, etc.”
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Franklin Story time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
Literary Lovers “Brave Companions,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
John Birch Society of Preston, 7 p.m., Jason Bunderson will present ‘The Constitutional Role of the County Sheriff,’ at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street. Use the parking lot at the building’s west entrance from 1st South Street or 1st West Street, Preston. Franklin Wirsing, 614-586-3024
Preston Idaho Family History Center Zoom Class 3: “Finding people to add to FamilySearch through hints, genealogies, and partner sites like Ancestry, MyHeritage, FindMypast, Geneanet, Filae, etc.” Register at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
Weston City Pumpkin Walk, 6-8 p.m. Mark your calendar for the annual event
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: Sausage Tortellini Soup, veggie wrap, fruitcake cookie, yogurt, milk
Oct. 14: Taco Salad Bowl, pineapple upside down cake, milk
Oct. 17: Broccoli Cheese Soup, turkey and Swiss wrap, apple-berry brown Betty, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
