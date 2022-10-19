WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Preston Idaho Family History, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 7 p.m., Class 2: via zoom. “Adding and Correcting Information: relationships, locations, names, and dates in FamilySearch, using common sense.” Register at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
Great Reads for Girls, 7 p.m., “Black Star Bright Dawn,” Larsen-Sant Library
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, 7-10 p.m., self-guided walk, 175 North 800 West, Preston, $3 regular admission, $5 for Trick-Or-Treating, Proceeds benefit 18-month-old Grace Foote (Brain Stem disability) and fills homeless bags with supplies, 208-851-1113
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Movie “Harry Potter 3,” 12:30 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Weston City Pumpkin Walk, 6-8 p.m., Weston, Idaho
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, 7-10 p.m., $3 regular admission, $5 for Trick-Or-Treating, 175 North 800 West, Preston, grilled hot dogs for purchase
Worm Creek Opera House, movie “Black Adam”
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
Weston City Pumpkin Walk, 6-8 p.m., Weston, Idaho
Worm Creek Opera House, movie “Black Adam”
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, 7-10 p.m., $3 regular admission, $5 for Trick-Or-Treating, 175 North 800 West, Preston, grilled hamburgers for purchase
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
Family History Library, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., call Judy Mitchell, 208-851-0156, for appointment
Family History Library live October 24. Class 4: “Basic Research Skills in the Family History Guide, Books, Research Wiki, BYU Family History Library, and the Salt Lake City Family History Library.”
Larsen-Sant Library Pumpkin Carving Contest entries. Winners will be announced October 28.
Worm Creek Opera House, movie “Black Adam”
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Franklin Preschool Story time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: Soft shelled tacos, lemon bars, milk
Oct. 21: Pineapple chicken and rice, garlic butter baby carrots, red velvet strawberry cake, roll, milk
Oct. 24: Cabbage roll skillet, lemon ricotta cookies with lemon glaze, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
