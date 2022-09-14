WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., come knit and crochet at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston.
Items are donated to World Vision.
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
MGM Club, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Great Reads for Girls “Kick Off,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Course of Study, Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100
East, Preston. Teachers: Trish Checketts, 208-317-4782; Dawna Gleason, 208-760-9306. Ages 18 and over. There is no charge for the class.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
The Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday church worship service in the Preston City Park Rotary Shelter, 10:45 a.m. All are invited and welcome to attend.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF, 4 p.m., after school club that helps to increase literacy to find books to add to your private STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematic) Skills. New books are being added regularly, grades K-2, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Literary Lovers “The Hundred Dresses,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Preston’s John Birch Society’s featured speaker for its monthly meeting is Bill Stegelmeier, CPA, of Boulder Mountain CPA Group. His topic will be “IRS Updates and Tax Tips,” 7 p.m., held at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street. The public is invited. Use the parking lot for entry through the west door.
Franklin County Medical Center DDA Parent Support Group will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the DDA-Adult Center, 153 N State St., Suite B, Preston. Our staff will be on hand to provide activities for your children. For more information or to answer any questions, please call 208-852-0324.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
Weston City Pumpkin Walk, 6-8 p.m. Mark your calendar for the second annual fun event.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Marinated tuna steak, fresh broccoli salad, banana bread, roll, yogurt, milk
Sept. 16: Lil Cheddar Meatloaf, peas and potatoes, pineapple dream cake, roll, milk
Sept. 19: Cream chipped beef on toast, peas, apple crumble, toast, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net