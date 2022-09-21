WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., come knit and crochet at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston.
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
MGM Club, 4 p.m.
Literary Lovers: 7 p.m., “The Hundred Dresses,” Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100
East, Preston. Teachers: Trish Checketts, 208-317-4782; Dawna Gleason, 208-760-9306. Ages 18 and over. There is no charge for the class.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
The Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday church worship service, 10:45 a.m. All are invited and welcome to attend.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF, 4 p.m., after school club, grades K-2, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., come knit and crochet at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston.
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
MGM Club, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston.
Preston’s John Birch Society’s speaker, Bill Stegelmeier, CPA, of Boulder Mountain CPA Group, “IRS Updates and Tax Tips,” 7 p.m., held at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street. The public is invited. Use the parking lot for entry through the west door.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
Weston City Pumpkin Walk, 6-8 p.m. Mark your calendar for the second annual fun event.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: Bacon, ranch chicken enchiladas, tossed green salad, yogurt and fruit parfait, milk
Sept. 23: Oven baked chicken parmesan, garlic red roasted potatoes, peaches and cream, roll, milk
Sept. 26: Fish and Chips, tossed green salad, peach and raspberry crisp, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net