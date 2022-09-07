WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., come knit and crochet. Items are donated to World Vision throughout the world. Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston.
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
MGM Club, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Elks Lodge, 9-11 Memorial Remembrance, Parade on State Street, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., American Flag Retirement Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., free barbeque, entertainment, education, at the Preston City Park
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
The Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday church worship service in the Preston City Park Rotary Shelter, 10:45 a.m. All are invited and welcome to attend.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Library Friends Meeting, 12:00 p.m.
Library Board Meeting, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF: 4 p.m., after school club that helps to increase literacy to find books to add to your private STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematic) Skills. New books are being added regularly, grades K-2, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., come knit and crochet. Items are donated to World Vision throughout the world. Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston.
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
MGM Club, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Great Reads for Girls “Kick Off,” 7 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 7: Chef Salad with chicken, chocolate dipped kiwi slices, roll, milk
Sept. 9: Tangy honey glazed ham, sour cream potatoes, lemon fluff dessert, roll, milk
Sept. 12: Broccoli rice chicken casserole, tossed green salad, blueberry pie bars, bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net