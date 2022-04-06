TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Books4Boys, 7 p.m., “A Long Walk to Water,” Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., 1 Samuel 1-15/1 Samuel 16-31
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Fun Day Friday, 9 a.m., hunt for painted rocks
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
St. Peter's Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
John Birch Society of Preston meeting, 7 p.m., Tyler Olsen, candidate for Franklin County Commissioner will be the featured speaker. His topic will be “Citizenship in Franklin County.” Franklin County Extension, Building, 561 W. Oneida. Contact: Franklin E. Wirsing, 614-586-3024.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Preston Lion’s Club Annual Easter Egg Scramble at the Preston City Park, 10-11:30 a.m.
Franklin City Easter Egg hunt, Saturday, April 16.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Easter Sunday luncheon for the Latin Community in Franklin County. All who speak Spanish are invited to attend the dinner at the Whitney church building noon (12) p.m., 1599 East 1400 South Street, Whitney, Idaho.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
12. – 6 p.m., Blood Drive, Donate blood, Donate life, Preston North Stake gym, 310 North State Street, Preston, by American Red Cross. Contact information: Joann Palmer, 208-339-5954 or Peggy Christensen, 208-840-0127.
5 – 7 p.m. Join us for the annual FCMC Developmental Disability Agency's Community Resource Fair, Preston High School Cafeteria, 151 East 2nd South Preston. This event is an excellent opportunity to network with other families in the community to learn about local and regional services for youth and adults with developmental disabilities and their families, including: Life Skill Training, Social Security, Guardianship and Trusts, Community Employment, Certified Family, Homes, Vocational Training. Skills Development, Health and Welfare, Mental Health, and more. For more information or questions, call 208-852-0324.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Apr. 6: Pork Egg rolls, fried rice, carrots, peas, mixed fruit salad, milk. Apr. 8: Chicken Cordon Bleu, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit pizza, roll, milk. Apr. 11: Tuna Noodle Casserole, peas, applesauce, bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net