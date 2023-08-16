NO PROGRAMS AT LARSEN-SANT LIBRARY IN AUGUST
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
• Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
THURSDAY, AUGUST 17
Watch for both of the Larsen-Sant Library expansion booths at the Franklin County Fair, 1-6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 18
• FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Larsen-Sant Library at the county fair, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Story Time at the fair with Miss Libby, 12:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
• FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
Larsen-Sant Library at the county fair, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Story Time at the fair with Miss Penny, 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
All are welcome to attend
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
• Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
• Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
• Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
• FamilySearch Library: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
Senior/Community Center Fundraiser, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. 64 W. 1st, Preston. The public is invited to bring friends, family and neighbors to support a great community cause. Navajo tacos will be sold for $9 and scones for $6.
The Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers will hold their annual Seminar/Jubilee on Saturday August 26th at the Preston South Stake Center. It will begin at 10:00 am and will be held in the church cultural hall so casual dress will be appropriate. Daughters of Utah Pioneers members and associates from the eleven local camps are all invited. Six of our local camps — Harold B. Lee, Sacajawea, Sara Mar, Spring Creek, Syringa, and Tessa Winn, will be spotlighted, and training for the coming year will be given to the officers. Alexis Beckstead will be demonstrating the spinning wheel. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16: Chicken nuggets, tossed green salad, fresh banana, whole grain roll, milk
Friday, Aug. 18: Pork tenderloin, au gratin potatoes, fruit salad, whole grain roll, milk
Monday, Aug. 21: Ham & noodle casserole, cooked cabbage, grapes, whole grain bread, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 23: Mock chicken almond casserole, green beans, kiwi slices, whole grain roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com.
