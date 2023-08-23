• Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
• FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
• The Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers will hold their annual Seminar/Jubilee on Saturday, August 26th at the Preston South Stake Center. It will begin at 10:00 am and will be held in the church cultural hall so casual dress will be appropriate. Daughters of Utah Pioneers members and associates from the eleven local camps are all invited. Six of our local camps — Harold B. Lee, Sacajawea, Sara Mar, Spring Creek, Syringa, and Tessa Winn, will be spotlighted, and training for the coming year will be given to the officers. Alexis Beckstead will be demonstrating the spinning wheel. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
• FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
All are welcome to attend
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
• Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
• Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
• Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23: Mock chicken almond casserole, green beans, kiwi slices, whole grain roll, milk
Friday, Aug. 25: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cherry pie salad, whole grain roll, milk
Monday, Aug. 28: Tin foil dinners, cottage cheese Jell-O with seasonal fruit, whole grain roll, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 30: Chili cheese dogs, celery sticks with peanut butter, applesauce, milk
