TUESDAYS
BFF Club: 11 a.m., to increase literacy to find books to add to your private STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematic) Skills. New books are being added regularly, grades K-2, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3
Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., last day, wear clothes to get wet, Franklin City Park Pavilion
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Logo Club, 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
MONDAY, AUGUST 8
Graduation, 1,000 books before Kindergarten. Keep a log, get a book for every 100 books read to your preschooler, 6 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
MONDAY, AUGUST 15
Summer reading ends. Turn in your reading logs and get a prize. New programs start in September.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Aug. 3: Baked Gnocchi and sausage, fresh fruit, roll, milk
Aug: 5: Hoisin Glazed Pork Chops, fried red potatoes, pineapple pretzel fluff, bread, milk
Aug. 8: Cheeseburger, fries, pears, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
