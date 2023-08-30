WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30• Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1• FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2• FamilySearch Library closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3All are welcome to attend
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
• Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
• Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
• Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4Larsen-Sant Library closed for Labor Day
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5• Franklin Story Time, Larsen-Sant Library, 11 a.m.
• BFF Club, Larsen-Sant Library, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6• Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
• MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14• The next John Birch Society Preston meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, courtesy of Todd Goodsell. For convenience, use the parking lot and the west entrance.
Eric Allred, who has just retired as the electronics instructor at Preston High School, will be the featured speaker, his topic “The Importance of School Board Accountability.” He will share some insightful ideas for parents with students in public schools and for parents who homeschool.
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30: Chili cheese dogs, celery sticks with peanut butter, applesauce, milk
