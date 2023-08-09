• Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
• FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
• FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
All are welcome to attend
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
• Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
• Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
• Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
• FamilySearch Library: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Larsen-Sant Library board meeting, 1 p.m.
• “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” graduation, 6 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Chef salad, whole apple, whole grain roll, milk
Friday, Aug. 11: Roast beef chunks w/mushrooms & onions, au gratin potatoes, sunshine salad, whole grain roll, milk
Monday, Aug. 14: Beef burritos, beets, mixed fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 16: Chicken nuggets, tossed green salad, fresh banana, whole grain roll, milk
