WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help patrons with FamilySearch research
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
View Christmas light displays at the Preston City Park and Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Last day to turn in letters to Santa at the Larsen-Sant Library.
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
View Christmas lights at the Preston City Park and Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South, Preston
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be no Franklin Story time
There will be no BFF Club at the Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21
There will be no Special Friends Club
There will be no MGM Club
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24 to DECEMBER 26
Library closed
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church. Regular meeting schedule: Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Cheesy chicken broccoli and rice, tossed green salad, banana with cake, roll, milk
Dec. 16: Taco salad, Southern style banana split cake, milk
Dec. 19: Hot dog, potato chips, carrots and celery sticks, peaches, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
