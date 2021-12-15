No Adult Institute Class until January 6, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
No Family History Center classes the rest of December
n FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n WEDNESDAY, December 15
Larsen-Sant Library, final day to bring letters to Santa
n SUNDAY, December 19
• Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., the annual Deacon Soup Supper and Christmas Desserts, 6 p.m., followed by Worship Service and Drama “If Bethlehem Had A Social Worker,” a musical drama in one act. All are welcome and invited to attend, 206 East 200 North, Preston, 435-265-5303, Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail,.com
• Grace Fellowship Church Christmas sermons for Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m.; Public are welcome and invited to attend their Annual Christmas Eve Service, Fri., Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m., 4th Sunday Song Service (evening of singing hymns), 7 p.m., 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
n SENIOR CITIZEN MENU— OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN