Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

n TUESDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

BFF Club Meeting, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n WEDNESDAYS

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n THURSDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

No Adult Institute Class until January 6, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building

No Family History Center classes the rest of December

n FRIDAYS

Lego Club, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

n WEDNESDAY, December 15

Larsen-Sant Library, final day to bring letters to Santa

n SUNDAY, December 19

• Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., the annual Deacon Soup Supper and Christmas Desserts, 6 p.m., followed by Worship Service and Drama “If Bethlehem Had A Social Worker,” a musical drama in one act. All are welcome and invited to attend, 206 East 200 North, Preston, 435-265-5303, Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail,.com

• Grace Fellowship Church Christmas sermons for Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m.; Public are welcome and invited to attend their Annual Christmas Eve Service, Fri., Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m., 4th Sunday Song Service (evening of singing hymns), 7 p.m., 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.

• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.

n SENIOR CITIZEN MENU — OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN

Dec. 15: Chef salad, cottage cheese with pears, roll, dessert, drink. Dec. 17: Christmas Dinner: Ham, baked potato, Christmas Jell-O, roll, dessert, drink. Dec. 20: Chicken enchilada, beets, applesauce, roll, dessert, drink.

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you